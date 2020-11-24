EndSARS: Edo panel summons ex-police CSP over student’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Carol Afegbai (retd), has been summoned by the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to appeal before it on 26, November 26, 2020 over the shooting of a University of Benin student, Ibrahim Momodu by the police on May 27, 2013 in Benin.

The family of the deceased is presently demanding a compensation of N50 million, arrest and prosecution of all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder among others.

In a petition by the family lawyer, Mr. Jefferson Uwoghiren dated October 27, 2020; he said that the deceased was allegedly killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa on the order of Mrs. Afegbai who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station.

Uwoghiren recalled that on the fateful day, Momodu was shot on the order of the DPO without provocation, illegally for being an armed robber and was subsequently buried in a shallow grave in a desperate attempt at covering up the deed in a public cemetery in Benin.

At yesterday’s sitting, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), resolved to summon Mrs. Afegbai because of her belief that the ex-policewoman was likely going to give material evidence on her behalf and will not come voluntarily

“It is appearing to me that you are likely going to give material evidence there in on your behalf and will not do so voluntarily. You are therefore summoned to appear the panel on November 26, 2020 to testify of what you know in the matter and also produce evidence where necessary,” Mrs. Ehigiamusoe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

