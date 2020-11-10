Breaking News
#ENDSARS: Defendants’ react to Kenechukwu Okeke’s criminal complaint

A number of Nigerians listed in the criminal complaint filed by activist, Kenechukwu Okeke  for their involvement in the #EndSARS protests have reacted via their social media pages.

Okeke in a suit filed at the Magistrate Court, Abuja, yesterday, listed 38 Nigerians including the senior pastor of Daystar Church Sam Adeyemi, music producer Don Jazzy, Tuface Idibia,  Davido, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Kanu Nwankwo, Burna Boy, Aisha Yesufu, Peter and Paul Okoye, Kiki Mordi, Banky W, Flavour, Phyno and others as defendants.

Kenechukwu said the defendants through their Twitter accounts “did conspire to commit misdemeanor, to wit, promoting or acting in such a manner to assist in the promotion of unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS.”

Here are some of the reactions;

Aisha Yesufu@AishaYesufu tweeted “My joy is that they got my name right and I am number one on the list.

Thank you #EndSars protesters. I am honoured to be part of you all”

Oseyi Etomi @ozzyetomi tweeted “First of all, aint no way I’m #2 and @fkabudu is #38, will the lies on this app ever end????”

Fakhrriyyah Hashim @FakhuusHashim “Goodluck and felicitations to whoever lodged this… I’ve been listed in more cease and desists, and law suits this year than in my entire life. At least one quarterly. A Joke.”

Uche Jombo Rodriguez @uchejombo “There are just somethings you can’t give your energy to🚶🏾‍♀️🙄”

Modupe Odele @Mochievous “Maybe consider joining the incredible lawyers who are volunteering pro bono to help get peaceful protesters illegally detained out. Might be a better use of your time. Just saying xx”

Ayodeji Richard Makun @AYCOMEDIAN  “Na only God know y ur papa condoms leak on that faithful day. At least let still celebrate d fact that when neighbours called to ask ur dad “wetin madam born?” Him too Shout “NA BOY O! him name na KENECHUKWU”.

Son of OKEKE we dey see ur public display of uncircumcised foolishness”

Ayo Sogunro @ayosogunro “If you’re going to name me in a court process, do it properly. My full name is Ayodele Olorunfunmi Sogunro.”

Pamilerin Adegoke @UnclePamilerin “We made the list again 🙌🏽 Glory be to God. We meet in court 🤡”

Japheth Omojuwa @Omojuwa “Great lawyers have been sending me messages in case I need a lawyer. I told them to wait for when a lawyer with wits comes along, then we battle. You don’t battle fake lawyers that are impossible to even underestimate. Jobbers with delusions of adequacy. Nah.”

Feyikemi Abudu @fkabudu “Lmao. You don’t have work? I wish you all the best with this… At the very least, we can be glad that all these ‘my Lord can I may’ lawyers will still find work in these trying times. Small mercies. Must be the crack… Lawyers on the TL, your learned colleague is serving on social media. After you all stood in hot sun with wig? O wrong nau.”

