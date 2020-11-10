EndSARS: Curfew now 10pm to 6pm in Abia ― Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the review of the subsisting curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am, daily.

Before the review, the curfew had been in force from 6 pm to 6 am following the violence that greeted the #EndSARS protest in the state.

ALSO READ:

“Following improved security situation in the state after the #EndSARS protests, I have approved a further relaxation of the subsisting curfew which shall now be in place from 10 pm to 6 am daily until further notice.

“We shall return to normalcy as soon as the situation permits,” the Governor said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: