Defection: ‘Joining APC is like going into a tunnel’, South East PDP leaders react

*Nothing attractive in APC—Ebonyi PDP Chairman

*It is a mere propaganda–Nwodo

* APC mass defection plot will not come through-Ahamba

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Peter Okutu, Chinonso Alozie & Ikechukwu Odu

Prominent PDP leaders in the South East have dismissed the assertion by the ruling APC that the nation would witness mass defection of members of the leading opposition party, saying that it was an empty boast.

They wondered what is attractive in the party to make PDP members desirous of joining APC.

For Anambra State chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndubuisis Nwobu, joining APC is like going into a tunnel.

According to Nwobu, playing politics of defection would not get the ruling party anywhere, insisting that PDP is strategizing on how to return the country towards development path.

In his words: “Joining APC is like somebody who decides to go into a tunnel. Those who are conversant with Nigerian development indices cannot at this time join APC. This is a party that has divided this country as had never been done before.

“This is a party that has brought so much hardship on the people such that we are now a borrower nation. Any right thinking person, after seeing all these failures and decides to join the party, then good luck to that person.

“Anybody who loves this country cannot join APC. Any lover of this nation should have no business with APC because the party is visionless.

“Some people are saying PDP has not zoned the presidency, but has APC zoned the presidency to the South East? 2023 is still far, but I am convinced that PDP, being a party with good strategies, will see the need, for purposes of good conscience and equity, allow the South East to have a shot at the presidency in 2023”.

The former national chairman of PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, in his reaction dismissed the position of APC as a mere propaganda by the ruling party.

Nwodo, who was also a former governor in Enugu State, said that APC has under-performed in both national and state levels to warrant any politician who wants to make positive impacts in the society to contemplate leaving PDP for the party.

“On what ground are APC members claiming that there would be mass defection of PDP members to their party? Is it the performance of the Federal Government or the outstanding performances of any of their state governor? What is the attraction for anybody to go to APC?

“APC does not have anything to attract anybody to the party unless the person is joining them is misguided or wants to achieve some selfish aims. The allegation of mass defection is just mere propaganda”, Nwodo said.

A leading member of PDP, Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, said that APC’s plot of mass defection from the Peoples Democratic Party is dead on arrival and would not come through.

Ahamba said that only the fickle minded and bread and butter politicians will leave the PDP for APC. “Let us wait for the shock, it has not arrived yet. I can assure you that it will never arrive.”

On the defection by Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, the legal luminary said he was driven by his personal ambition.

“Umahi was driven by personal ambition and not every Igbo PDP man seeks the presidential ticket.

“Umahi has entered a one chance bus and the consequence is known to every Nigerians and I want to tell you that this mass defection threat will never come through and the fickle minded will leave but the solid people will remain in the party and also only the bread and butter politicians will leave”, Ahamba declared.

For the Ebony State Chairman of PDP, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the boast by the APC of massive defection is laughable and unrealistic.

He said: “What has the APC-led Federal Government achieved to allow for such defection. Right now the Federal Government cannot offer economic improvement and security of the lives of Nigerians.

“Nigeria is presently in recession. We didn’t hear of such during the PDP-led Government. None of our members, especially in Ebonyi is planning such defection. Ebonyi is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State. The structure in the State took hard work, resilience and doggedness to build and establish.

“We will keep defending our party, working for our party as Ebonyi people are in love with the PDP. No amount of blackmail or political deceit will mitigate against the success, sustainability and victory of the party in the State”.

