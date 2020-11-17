Defection: APC never promised me any position – Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday stated that his move to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, was not predicated upon the fact that he was promised the presidential slot of the APC in 2023.

Umahi stated this at the new Government House, Abakaliki, while briefing the Press.

According to him, there was no discussion in the APC where he was promised any position in the cause of his defection adding that his movement was a protest for the injustice being done to the South East by the PDP.

“I didn’t leave PDP because they refused to give me the party’s presidential ticket. I never sought for the party’s ticket and anybody who is saying that, is only being mischievous.

“Even if Anybody promises you a presidential ticket, how does it work when over 800,000 delegates will be electing the person. Such promise can not happen within ten or twenty people. So, People are just being mischievous about.

“The state House of Assembly in their letter to the PDP listed more qualified People in PDP that myself.

“Why am moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that. But the truth is that there was no such discussion. APC never promised me any position.They never promised APC any position; there was no such discussion.

“However, I offered this movement as a protest for the injustice being done to the South East by the PDP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

