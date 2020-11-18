Decagon, Eazi join hands to develop Nigerian software engineers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian music artiste, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi, has announced a partnership with the organizers of Nigeria’s top software engineering training programme, Decagon to help brilliant young Nigerians actualize their dream of becoming software engineers.

According to the partners, Mr Eazi will serve as a sponsor for five residents or indigenes of Ogun State to attend Decagon.

Decagon recently opened applications for its six months training programme which includes accommodation, feeding, laptop, internet and a monthly stipend, followed by an immediate job placement into companies like Access Bank, Sterling Bank and Etranzact after graduating.

It advised interested candidates to visit it’s website and apply before November 22, the deadline as the programme does not require any payment of fees until the trainees have graduated and started working and earning salaries.

It explained that successful applicants are required to have a credible guarantor in order to access the Pay-Later model and this has proven difficult for some otherwise successful applicants in the past. It is due to this challenge that Mr Eazi has decided to step in and guarantee 5 lucky ones from Ogun State, by residence or origin .

CEO of Decagon, Chika Nwobi, said: “For some who do not have access to someone in their family or network to stand in for them, Mr. Eazi is providing a lifeline and this is the type of collaboration that will move Nigeria forward.”

Also commenting, Mr Eazi said: “I have always been passionate about helping young people and pushing them to be the best version of themselves. For some of them, their talents naturally align with software engineering. I am happy to support this initiative in the hopes that they can support themselves and their families.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: