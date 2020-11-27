Dead UNIOSUN student buried amidst tears

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The body of the late 100-level student of Osun State University, Juba Philips, who allegedly committed suicide has been laid to rest.

He was said to have died after drinking substance suspected to be insecticide and was found lifeless in his hostel room by his colleagues on Tuesday, November 24.

It was gathered that the deceased body was buried amidst tears on Thursday at First Baptist Church cemetery, Sango area in Ikire after the body was released to his parents.

UNIOSUN’s spokesperson, Adesoji Ademola while confirming the incident said the body was released to the parents, who arrived at the Ikire campus on Wednesday after the incident was reported to them.

“Philips body was buried on Thursday, November 26 at Baptist Church cemetery at Sango area in Ikire in the presence of his parents and some of his colleagues who were there to pay their last respect.

“The school authority regretted the incident and also commiserates with the family of the deceased for their loss. We urge students not to see suicide as an option when going through difficulties on campus,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

