Customs: Kayode hands over to Yusuf at FOU Zone C

By Providence Adeyinka

Following the recent redeployment of some top officials by the management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the new Controller in charge of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone C Owerri, has resumed office.

The new Customs Area Controller, CAC, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal who took over from Kayode Olusemire, thanked his predecessor for his anti-smuggling feats during the period.

The new Controller urged operatives of his unit to keep up their anti smuggling operations and prevent loss of government revenue from underpayment, under-declaration and false declaration to evade duty payment.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Jerry Attah noted that the new Customs boss warned that the forthcoming Yuletide period and beyond will be tough for smugglers in the combined eleven states of South-South and South East.

He said the unit will continue to act tough against smugglers to get them arrested and seize their wares.

Lawal also advised members of the business community in the 5 South East states and 6 South-South states that are involved in import and export to be compliant in their dealings.

He added that compliance has become a tool for productivity and a way of building a reputation of integrity in business

The new Controller also sought the support of sister security agencies while looking forward to consolidating on the existing synergy between FOU Zone C and other services

Comptroller Olusemire, the outgoing Controller has been posted to customs headquarters in a recent deployment of comptrollers approved by the Comptroller General of Customs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

