Customs FOU rakes in N17.5bn in nine months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

MARITIME

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has impounded 117 units of vehicles and general goods for various offences with a Duty Paid Value, DPV of N 17.5 billion between January and September 2020.

This is even as the Unit collected over N1.61 billion for under-declaration of goods shipped into the country through the various ports in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Zone, Theophilus Duniya, stated: “From January-September 2020, the Unit increased the federal government’s revenue with the sum of N 1.61 billion as revenue from demand notices (DN) raised on cargoes for either being under declared, wrongly classified or falsely declared. 117 units of vehicles and general goods were seized for various offences worth over a Duty Paid Value of N 17.5 billion.”

Duniya said that the Unit had intercepted containers laden with pump action rifles, tramadol drugs and smuggled cannabis among other dangerous substances and goods that would have succeeded in getting into wrong hands, stating: “We remain resolute at enforcing the federal government’s ban on the importation of all prohibited goods into the country; especially now that the land borders are closed.

Kindly Share This Story: