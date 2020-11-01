C&S leader warns FG not to delay implementation on #EndSARS demands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Spiritual father and Chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide, Ayo ni o, Most Reverend Samuel Abidoye has called on the federal government not to delay implementation of demands for a new policing system in the country and several others as demanded by the youth in their recent #EndSARS protest.

He particularly warned the federal government to handle the current situation across the country, “with care and maturity;otherwise it can lead to unforseen consequences ”

He Spoke with journalists at the church headquarters, Galilee, Orile Igbon along Ilorin-Ogbomoso road on the 80th conference of the church .

The Octogenarian cleric who commended Nigerian youth for waking up from their sleep, said that the protest was “not just for themselves but for all of us.

“I therefore call on government to listen to the youth and discuss with them in the interest of peace and development for the country”.

The cleric, who condemned the reported shooting of unharmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, appealed to the youth to leave the streets and eschew every form of violence and be peaceful in making their points.

Talking on the theme of the conference, “Absolute Liberation”, the cleric said that the country needed liberation in all human endeavours.

He said,”Nigeria is still seriously confronted with insecurity, abject poverty, high inflation, bad roads, joblessness, failed health care, decaying infrastructure, poor electricity and poor economy, among others. Many Nigerians are silently languishing in poverty and their agitation for good living has not yielded any positive dividends.

“The recent submission by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) that the population of extremely poor persons in Nigeria has hit 102 million is very alarming and it is a clarion call to the federal government to work towards alleviating the suffering of the people.

“The report shows that the number of citizens in extreme poverty in the country now stands at an estimated population of about 102 million which represents 50 per cent of the Nigeria’s estimated population of about 205 million.

“The World Bank’s forecast also shows that global extreme poverty is expected to rise this year for the first time in 20 years, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic which it said has compounded the forces of conflict and climate change which are already slowing down progress in poverty reduction efforts around the world”, he said.

Most Reverend Abidoye said that the church would use the 80th conference to pray for peace and stability across the globe, adding that participants would come from various parts of the world, believing God will answer our prayers.

