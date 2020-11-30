Cross River monarchs to invoke ‘native sanctions’ against criminals Dec 1

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu— CALABAR

To checkmate the spate of insecurity in Cross River, especially kidnapping, Cross River State Council of Traditional Rulers will commence the invocation of native sanctions from Tuesday, December 1.

The traditional sanction is intended to serve as a deterrent against perpetrators of kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other violent crimes that have been disturbing the peaceful and law-abiding residents in the state.

The traditional rites to be performed by the monarchs and chief priests of the institution is expected to start from Calabar with subsequent coverage of the entire 18 local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO:

According to the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, the option is as a result of the continuous violation of public peace in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and other security challenges confronting the residents of the state.

He said: “We do not have any other state but Cross River. So we must work together to enthrone and sustain an enduring peace.

“In keeping with our role as ambassadors of peace and custodians of tradition, and in support of the state government and people of the state, we wish to inform the general public that it would invoke native and traditional sanctions to serve as deterrence against the perpetrators of kidnapping, robbery and other criminalities and vices in our dear state.

“This is consequent upon the continuous violation of public peace in the aftermath of the #EndSARS riots and other challenges in the state,” adding that the effort shall take the council to all the 18 local government areas of the state,

While soliciting the co-operation of all and sundry in the decision to adopt the approach the hierarchy of the traditional institution advised the indigenes, visitors and the public to go about their daily business without fear.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: