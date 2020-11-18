COVID-19 erodes gains in Port Harcourt port —ANLCA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

CHAIRMAN of Port Harcourt Chapter of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Chide Madu, has said that the gains at the Port Harcourt port in 2019 have been eroded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madu who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard Maritime Report said before the pandemic, activities at the port had started picking up with the increase in the volume of cargo.

He pointed out that currently there are no cargoes coming to the port anymore since the volume of import has drastically reduced.

He also blamed the high exchange rate as well as harsh government policies as other reasons for the drop in the volume of activities at the port.

He explained that the import restriction of 62 items by the federal government is another reason for the lull in port operations in Port Harcourt.

According to him, “The only challenge we have is, we are not having cargoes at Port Harcourt. It is because of Covid-19 and the high exchange rate of the naira against the dollar which has discouraged most people from importing.

“Government policies are harsh and the restriction on 62 items has also affected port operation in Port Harcourt. There should be a review of government physical policy on importation,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: