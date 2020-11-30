Climate Change: Bauchi gets first environmental science laboratory 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has commissioned the first environmental science laboratory in the state in order to anticipate and manage problems and protect the environment.

The governor noted that the laboratory was designed to test a minimum of 15 parameters of each of the core environmental components.

Commissioning the laboratory in Bauchi on Monday, the governor said the modern environmental science facility will serve as a reference centre for testing the quality of core environmental components which include water, soil and plants.

According to him, the laboratory will also serve as a one-stop-solution centre for analysing and safe custody of samples gathered from the environmental scan.

Governor Mohammed directed the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) to conduct an environmental scan for the state to highlight both existing and anticipated environmental problems across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the move is to identify vulnerable groups, measure the magnitude of the problems, proffer solutions in accordance with the Best Management Practices (BMP) and provide costs estimates for the implementation of the proffered solutions.

“I feel highly honoured to be in the premises of BASEPA, and welcome everyone to this very important occasion, which is the first of its kind in the history of our dear State.

“I am happy to inform you that, the sophistication associated with the installed capacity in the laboratory allows for a test of a minimum of 15 parameters of each of the core environmental components listed above.”

“This is a platform for enriching lives in the context of a well-protected environment, hence, the aspiration of every progressing society. We do everything within the context of the environment.

“Government knowing fully well the need for evidence and empirical data in dealing with emerging environmental problems, we joined the global trend of responding to issues based on scientific facts,” he said.

The governor said the state government is currently formulating favourable policies that will clearly outline and inform the citizens of the state about their roles and responsibilities in ensuring clean environment as he noted the draft of Bauchi State Waste and Pest Management Policy which is currently under review by relevant stakeholders, and his recent directives for environmental sanitation exercise in the entire state are parts of the effort to achieve clean environment.

The governor was presented with an Award of Excellence by Cleanup Nigeria for governing ‘the cleanest state in the Northeast’.

Vanguard News Nigeria

