CCIN to screen 200 men for prostate cancer

Speaking on the initiative, the President and Co-Founder of CCIN, Sunday Okutachi noted that, whilst cancer has gradually emerged as a formidable disease in Nigeria, CCIN is determined to make a difference. One area is to promote early detection of cancer in men. “This year, we are screening at least 200 high risk men for prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) at selected locations in the country free of charge as a way of support and to emphasize the importance of early detection”.

“We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support our mission and be part of the solution to defeating cancer in our country. We also invite both genders to be physically active for the fundraising event. Not only will the commitment raise the much-needed funds, it will also generate life-changing conversations” He noted.

Decrying the alarming rate of cancer cases in the country, he noted that “With over 100,000 new cancer cases and over 70,000 deaths reported in 2018 by Globocan, cancer has emerged as a major public health emergency in Nigeria and all hands must be on deck to fight it.”