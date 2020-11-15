CCI marks 8th anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

Celebration Church International, CCI, with its headquarters in Lagos is celebrating her eighth year anniversary this week, with the inauguration of a new branch in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Pst. Emmanuel Iren, the lead Pastor of CCI, kicked off the anniversary celebrations.

While celebrating with members of the church on a blissful anniversary, Iren commented on the inauguration of the Lekki branch. “At the cross over service last year, we had two branches; one in Lagos and another in Abuja. But in that meeting, we received specific instructions from God to launch new branches in Lekki, Portharcourt and Canada, all in the year 2020. To the glory of God, the Portharcourt church was launched on August 9th and our first branch outside the country was launched in Canada on October 4th.”

The Lead Pastor also emphasized that while he remains grateful for the new branches, the greatest testimony of celebration church is that of changed lives properly discipled in the word of God.

