Carpenter docked over N25,000 stools' contract

By Shina Abubakar— Osogbo

A carpenter, one Adeyeni Omoleyin, 35, was on Monday arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for failing to deliver four stools he was paid N25,000 to make.

Inspector Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant collected N25,000 from one Adeolu Mayowa to construct four stools for him, which he failed to do.

He added that the defendant stole the stated sum of money from the owner by converting it to his personal use, contrary to Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 29, at Omi-Okun, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N25,000 with one surety in like sum.

He then adjourned the case to December 21 for hearing.

