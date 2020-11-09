Buhari welcomes COVID-19 Vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement he issued in Abuja last night.

Shehu in the statement said, “Reacting to the news that the vaccine has recorded 90 percent effectiveness against the disease, the President described the development as a major milestone in medical advance but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

“President Buhari reiterated his earlier call that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait.”

