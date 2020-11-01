Breaking News
Translate

Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake 

On 6:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake 
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, over the earthquake that struck both countries, leaving many casualties.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday in Abuja commiserated with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones.

ALSO READ: Why we’re focusing on agriculture, industrial revolution ― CBN

He also sympathised with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

He said, “The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster.’’

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!