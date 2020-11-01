Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, over the earthquake that struck both countries, leaving many casualties.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday in Abuja commiserated with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones.

He also sympathised with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

He said, “The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster.’’

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.

