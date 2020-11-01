Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: WAEC will release SSCE results Monday

On 8:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: WAEC will release SSCE results Monday

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has said the results for Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE, will be released tomorrow, Monday, November 2.

WAEC made the announcement via its Twitter handle, on Sunday.

It wrote: “This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020, that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!