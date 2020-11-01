BREAKING: WAEC will release SSCE results Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has said the results for Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE, will be released tomorrow, Monday, November 2.

WAEC made the announcement via its Twitter handle, on Sunday.

It wrote: “This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020, that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am.”

