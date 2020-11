Kindly Share This Story:

Philip Shekwo, APC chairman, Nasarawa state chapter has been abducted by yet to be identified kidnappers.

Mr Shekwo was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday. Report has it that the kidnappers came in large number and entered his Lafia residence through the fence.

They were said to have exchanged gunshots with his security detail before leaving the house.

Details later:

