BREAKING: Kidnapped APC Chairman in Nasarawa murdered

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa APC chairman kidnapped last night has been killed and dumped few meters away from his residence in Lafia metropolis.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi- Balarabe Ibrahim, the state commissioner of police, Bolak Longe, government official, party faithful and sympathisers are now in the house of the lain party chairman.

Vanguard reported earlier that the Police Commissioner, Longe, said the APC chairman was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11p.m. on Saturday.

Longe added that officers had been deployed to comb the various forests and flashpoints in the state to ensure the rescue of the APC chieftain.

