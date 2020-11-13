Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Finally, China breaks silence, congratulates Biden, Harris

On 10:32 amIn Foreign, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Dr Baba Adam congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden
United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. PHOTO: CGTN

By Nwafor Sunday

China, Friday joined other nations to congratulate the United States President-Elect, elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, for their victory in the U.S Presidential race that saw the defeat of President Donald Trump.

Immediately after CNN, FOX News, Al Jazeera, and BBC, projected and announced Biden as winner, countries like UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Israel, India, Pakistan, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, South Korea, Japan and a number of others sent in goodwill messages, congratulating Biden and Harris for their victory.

Some like Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Hungary, Iran, North Korea and a good number of others however, refused to congratulate Biden and Harris.

READ ALSO: Trump refuses to concede as Biden preps transition

Four days gone and here we are with Wang Wenbin, China Foreign Ministry spokesman, congratulating Biden and Harris for being victorious in the election.

“We respect the American people’s choice.” “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” said Wang Wenbin according to Washingtonpost.

At the same time, Wang added, “we understand the U.S. election results will be confirmed based on U.S. law and procedure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!