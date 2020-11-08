Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

[Breaking] #EndSARS violence: South West govs, ministers, security chiefs, stakeholders meet in Lagos

On 5:16 pmIn Newsby
..As monarchs call for true federalism

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures toward rebuilding process aftermath of the massive destruction to public and private assets, Governors and ministers of the South West, security chiefs, traditional rulers and other stakeholders converge on Lagos on Sunday to chart a new developmental agenda for the region.

Details later…

