[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Lagos panel views protest video footage captured by LCC’s CCTV

By Henry Ojelu

Proceedings at the Lagos State #EndSARS panel continued Saturday with the panel Chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) directing that the CCTV footage of the protest at the Lekki Tollgate captured by Lekki Concession Company CCTV camera be played for parties to watch.

The video footage was submitted at an earlier sitting of the panel by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa.

Following the agreement reached by all counsels at the panel today, Justice Okuwobi directed that the video footage covering 5 pm to 7:59 pm on October 20, should be viewed.

The retired judge noted that it was necessary for the army representative to watch the footage so as to be abreast with the information already provided to the panel by LCC.

LCC boss, Omomuwansa had told the panel during his testimony that his company’s cameras were initially not tampered with until around 8 pm when they stopped recording due mostly to network issues.

He also pointed out that the power outage on the night of the shooting was because its staff were withdrawn from office locations after the announcement of the curfew by the Lagos State Government, so they could not switch on backup generators when power was interrupted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

