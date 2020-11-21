[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Gen Taiwo confirms soldiers at Lekki Tollgate had live ammunition, but…

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, Saturday confirmed that soldiers who left Bonny Camp military base to #EndSARS Lekki Tollgate protest scene on October 20 had live ammunition.

The General while being cross-examined on his earlier testimony however said the live ammunitions were not used by soldiers who engaged protesters at the scene of the protest.

Asked by a counsel to some of the #EndSARS protesters, Olumide Fusika what the soldiers left Bonny Camp with, General Taiwo, said ‘Vehicles and riffles.”

When further probed if the soldiers’ rifles had only rubber bullets as he had earlier testified, the General said they had live bullets, but that it was meant for back up measures.

