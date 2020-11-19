Breaking News
Breaking: CNN reacts to sanction threat, says ‘we stand by our report’ (video)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Cable News Network, CNN has reacted to the threat of sanctions from the Federal Government, insisting that it stands by its report.

It said its report was based on testimony from dozens of witnesses and verified footage of soldiers appearing to shoot in direction of protesters.

A statement by its spokesperson read, “our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had in a press conference earlier on Thursday called for sanctions to be placed on CNN for the report, maintaining that the military fired blank bullets at the Toll Gate and not even at protesters but into the air.

