Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: CAC withdraws registration of ‘Enough is Enough’

On 11:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

CACBY Victoria Ojeme

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Tuesday cancelled the registration of the Business name ‘Enough is Enough’ with immediate effect.

The commission disclosed this on its Twitter handle, @cacnigeria1.

Read the tweet below:

“Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: SERAP asks Buhari to revoke assent to CAMA, send it back to NASS or face legal action

“The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

“Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!