Breaking: CAC withdraws registration of ‘Enough is Enough’

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Tuesday cancelled the registration of the Business name ‘Enough is Enough’ with immediate effect.

The commission disclosed this on its Twitter handle, @cacnigeria1.

“Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

“The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

“Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them.”

