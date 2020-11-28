Boca pay tribute with single light from Maradona’s box

Kindly Share This Story:

Boca Juniors switched off all the lights at their iconic La Bombonera stadium on Wednesday night, but left Diego Maradona’s personal box lit up in tribute to their greatest player.

The world of football is in mourning after the death of Argentina icon Maradona from a heart attack at the age of 60.

And the club which he supported as a boy – and later ended his career at – in Buenos Aires paid homage in their own unique way as fans gathered outside the ground to remember their hero. Maradona remained a lifelong supporter of Boca and often cut a crazed figure as he watched games from his box on the halfway line at the ground. Maradona enjoyed two spells at his boyhood club, from 1981 to 1982 and again between 1995 and 1997.

He won just one major honour in his time there – the Argentine Primera Division in 1981. In his first spell he scored 28 times in 40 appearances, earning a move to Europe and Barcelona, where his career was catapulted further into the spotlight.

Boca paid immediate tribute to Maradona on Wednesday night as news of his passing broke, tweeting a picture of the former great in the famous blue and yellow strip with the words: ‘Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego.’

On Wednesday night their Copa Libertadores clash with Brazilian side Internacional was called off just hours after Maradona’s death after the Argentine club asked for permission for it to be postponed.

Boca fans poured onto the streets of Buenos Aires and gathered outside the famous Bombonera stadium to remember their idol.

