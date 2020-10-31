Being an actress doesn’t make one a prostitute – Temidayo Babatunde

Kindly Share This Story:

Being in the limelight is as good and bad as it can get. This is a fact that is not lost on many actors, particularly, the females who have had to fight off many admirers who started off as pleasant friends only to turn nasty in no distant time. This is an experience, beautiful Yoruba actress, Temidayo Babatunde would not forget in a hurry.

During a chat with Potpourri, Temidayo, who has produced seven films reveals some experiences that have remained indelible in her heart. She’s particularly miffed that many men out there seem to see actresses as cheap and up for grabs.

Sharing her encounter, she said, “There was a fan based abroad who sent me a DM on my Instagram page to appreciate one of my jobs. He was full of praises for the job and that was all. It was the first and last time we chatted only for him to send another DM months later that he would be coming to Nigeria and would want us to be together. Just like that? I was so embarrassed. I felt so low and wondered why some men feel because you are an actress you are automatically a prostitute. Being an actress doesn’t make me a prostitute.”

Temidayo Babatunde who is a mother of one has produced some really good movies like; Twist of Fate, Ife Ojiji, Ife Fun Ife, Aseoluwa, Karahun(Greed), Eru (not yet released) and Ipa ‘Force’ (set for release next week). She has also featured in well over 20 movies.

She began acting in 2003 with Ogungbensan Theatre Group in Ilorin, Kwara State, where she honed her skills as an actor. For some reasons best known to her she disappeared from the scene for a while and resurfaced in 2017. Since then things have been on the up and up for the business administration alumnus of Lagos State University.

“I was called for a job in Ibadan from Lagos sometime ago. After spending two days on location rehearsing my character, waiting for my turn to act my role, they gave my supposed character to a lady because her father is a topnotch actor in the industry without telling me. I felt extremely embarrassed.

I noticed I was totally ignored and I called the attention of the producer and director and was told my character has being given out to a lady that just came in. After much confrontation and argument, the director pleaded and gave me a role to feature in another film. But I can never forget that experience in my whole life,” she said, recalling the hard road she had travelled to establish herself in the industry.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: