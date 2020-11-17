Bayelsa govt appointment: Nengi’s fans disagree with Charley Boy over comment

Kindly Share This Story:

Fans loyal to former Big Brother Naija housemate Rebecca Nengi have defended her appointment pointing out to Charley Boy who condemned Bayelsa Government that First Class qualification is not enough for one to impact in society.

Nengi recently got an appointment for the role of a Senior Special Adviser to the Bayelsa governor and was also made the Face of Bayelsa and role model to the Bayelsa State girl child.

Charly Boy had on Tuesday described as a misplacement of priority the appointment of Nengi over a first-class graduate by the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.

Unhappy with the development, Charly Boy took to Instagram to share his opinion which he titled ‘THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE’

He wrote: “The young lady with white is a first-class graduate of the Niger Delta University, Faculty of Law, as well as a first-class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not honoured by her Bayelsa State Government…

“In another development, a girl, who is alleged to be a Third Class Graduate and a participant (A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show, was given a state reception and was also honoured with a government appointment and was also declared the role model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child (the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

Reacting to Charley Boy’s comment, one of the loyal fans said “#Nengi is a graduate with 2nd Upper in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. What degree does your president have, yet you supported him during the elections. Mr Charly Boy, take your grievances somewhere else.”

Another fan said “This is what Nengi did for her State at age 16, gave books to scools. She graduated with a 2.1, gave over 70 bags of rice n food items to people affected by flood n the orphanage in Bayelsa. That’s a worthy ambassador of her State, that deserves an appointment.”

@ifyoffical20 “Grace and destiny differ. When Nengi Dey hustle from one audition to another, her mother was praying for her to be successful where you dey? Now she is becoming successful you won pure sand for her garri, grandpa e know go work. You are only limiting the first-class student.”

@Dammy_Marley “Charly Boy is another old ‘full’, “wey him mumu never do”. 2.1 graduates aren’t useless, they too are competent. If a man who’s above 40 couldn’t research properly before speaking – then he’s indeed a ‘full’ forever.”

@KelinShishi “You may have the education requirements but that is not enough.. But Nengi has the education, relates with the people has been there for the people and has enough resources majorly the human resources to bring impact …She has even created awareness of her state”

@VanessaKakoua “I don’t get if was Nengi the only one who was made SSA? Please state your problem rightly. My advice for congratulate others n u will be congratulated. Keep complaining and u will NEVER have anything.”

@Stella01350072 “He also wants them to give his mistress appointment. U fault a 2.1 material who has been a peace ambassador, Miss Bayelsa of that same state misplaced priority. What can your first-class material bring to the Table that Nengi who is more deserving can’t bring.”

@VanessaKakoua “nye nye nye Nengi dis Nengi dat. So all this, while u were waitin for Nengi’s appointment b4 realising dat der, is a 1stclass graduate. So Nengi didn’t go to school to? R u aware of how proud she has made Bayelsa? See u pple should learn to b happy for odas n u will recieve yours.”

