Bandits kill mobile policeman, kidnap 14 others in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Armed bandits have kidnapped fourteen people in Niger state and also killed a mobile policeman and injured another in the Mariga local government area of Niger state. The incidence occurred on Wednesday.

Vanguard correspondent reliably gathered that the injured policeman was immediately rushed to the Minna General Hospital where he is recuperating.

It was also gathered that the mobile policemen were on routine patrol around Mariga town cattle market during which the bandits were said to have ambushed them and after which a shoot out ensued between the policemen and the bandits.

An eye witness from the area said four women, Maryam Usman, Safiya Bagobiri, Salamatu Hassan and Safiya Bagobiri were among those kidnapped with three other men – Yunusa Malam, Kabiru Shamuyanbu and Abdulkarim Musa kidnapped.

The impeccable source told Vanguard that the bandits stormed the Community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to create fears in the villages.

According to the source, those kidnapped were ferried out of the villages on motorcycles.

“The bandits drove into our villages and started shooting to scare our people. They kidnapped our people and fled with them to an unknown place on Motorcycles.

All efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, were abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

Meanwhile, just about 12 hours after the incident, seven other people were also kidnapped in Shamuyanbu village in Kusherki District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

As at the time of publication, the bandits are yet to be traced while the families of those kidnapped have not also been contacted.

Just last week, 25 people were also kidnapped by unknown bandits in Munyan local government area of the state.

Among those kidnapped last week were, Cashier of Munya Local Government Area, Mr Jonathan, and the Speaker of the legislative arm of the Council Malam Musa Alhassan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: