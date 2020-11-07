Banditry: Zamfara APC throws weight behind Matawalle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah

Senator Garba Kabiru Marafa’s faction of Zamfara state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared its willingness thrown it weight behind governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle on his decision to deal ruthlessly with bandits and their sponsors in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, the spokesman of the faction, Alhaji Mohammed Bello said that the group came to the conclusion after stakeholders meeting.

“All of us are living witnesses that during the immediate past administration led by ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari, the state was burning. It was easier and safe to go to the northeast than to come to Zamfara state” he lamented.

According to him, during the reign of former governor Yari there was one of the people suspected to be bandits, saying that he was discussing with bandits and he was arrested by the police and detained.

” Do you know that Yari sent his thugs to attack the police and release the suspected bandit from the police net”

According to him, when the suspected bandit was freed by the thugs, he claimed that 20 million nairas was stolen from his house when the armed policemen came to arrest him which he said the police denied the claim.

Bello explained that he was not fronting for any body, pointing out that he is speaking base on his security experience.

