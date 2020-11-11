Balarabe Musa was a forthright leader – IPAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, said the death of the former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, has left a big vacuum in the arena of the nation’s affairs.

Acting National President of IPAC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, who made the remarks via a condolence message issued in Abuja, regretted that the nation has lost one of its most outstanding statesmen.

Nwosu, who is also the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, however urged emerging leaders to leaders borrow from late Alhaji Musa’s characters of integrity, inclusion, and equity.

According to him, “Balarabe Musa was a Nigeria original, through and true. A patriot and forthright leader takes a bow. His passage leaves a big void especially at this time.

“The nation will miss his leadership, wise counsel and steadfastness. I pray that the current and emerging leaders borrow from his characters of integrity, inclusion, and equity in resolving today’s and future challenges facing the country.

“The nation has lost one of its most outstanding statesmen. May Almighty God rest his soul and grant his family, people of Kaduna state and party PRP the fortitude to bear this difficult loss.”

