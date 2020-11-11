Balarabe Musa fought for the less privileged, says Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha-Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

Jonathan in a condolence message to the government and people of the state, described the former Kaduna state governor as a sincere politician who protected the interest of the people.

The former President noted that Musa was a highly principled politician who avoided convenient politics and relentlessly pursued his beliefs, even at the risk of suffering personal losses.

His words: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a sincere and committed patriot and statesman who held fast to people-oriented progressive ideals throughout his political life.

“As a democrat, Musa avoided convenient politics and was passionate and courageous about his views. He was a highly principled man who relentlessly pursued his beliefs, even at the risk of suffering personal and career setbacks.

“He was a great man who deliberately avoided the companionship of the elite but found solace in the company of the ordinary people.

“The late sage was quite sincere in his beliefs and lived the courage of convictions. He fought for the less privileged and was deeply committed to causes that promoted public good for which he will be remembered as one of the finest politicians of our nation.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: