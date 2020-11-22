Bad roads, inadequate power, water supply top biggest challenge of Anambra residents — Survey

Kindly Share This Story:

A survey conducted by Paul Orajiaka Foundation has revealed that bad road networks, inadequate power, and water supply are among the biggest challenges of Anambra residents.

The survey which is part of efforts by the foundation to have a better understanding of the immediate needs and challenges of residents of the state also identified unemployment, security, inadequate health care facilities, poor drainage, and the education system as other major problems faced by people resident in the state.

To ensure an effective result, the survey team led by Paul Orajiaka, who is a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State, traversed all the 21 local government areas of the state including villages located in difficult flooded terrains where there are practically no access roads.

The survey was conducted within a rigorous two months period and respondents comprising farmers, petty traders, students, businessmen, teachers, lawyers, doctors, etc, within the range of 18 to 65 years were painstakingly interviewed by the survey team members.

Of the over 2000 residents interviewed, 55 percent identified a combination of bad roads and inadequate water and power supply as their major challenge and insisted that the current administration has done very little to tackle the problem.

About 32 per cent of the residents also identified with the challenge of bad roads, inadequate water, and electricity supply however pointed to insecurity, lack of effective educational and health care facilities, and poor water drainage system in both urban and rural areas as their biggest challenge

A fewer number of the residents interviewed singled out security and lack of general good governance as factors constituting a major setback in their everyday effort to eke a living for themselves.

The statistics were slightly different in each of the local government areas surveyed as residents in the communities pointed out more specific needs they would appreciate government assistance.

In Onitsha North Local Government Area, for instance, security was a major issue residents pointed to while poor electricity supply and bad roads constituted their second and third biggest challenges.

In Onitsha South Local Government Area, over 85 per cent of residents interviewed stated that their major challenges in order of priority were bad roads, insecurity, poor electricity supply, and unemployment. The burden of high tax payments was also a problem that they grappled with.

Awka North and South local government shared a combination of the same challenge; bad roads, poor electricity supply, unemployment, poor health facilities, and bad drainage system.

While Orumba North and South also share equal challenges of bad road networks, epileptic power supply and unemployment, insecurity, a poor drainage system and lack of drinkable water were the least in their order of needs.

In Anambra East and West Local Government, bad road networks and poor electricity supply rank among their two major challenges while in Dunukofia local government area, unemployment and bad roads were their top priority.

Ihiala and Ekwusigo local government areas are united with the same problem of bad roads, poor electricity supply, and insecurity. Residents in the two local government areas also say they are concerned about inadequate health care and the high rate of unemployment among the youths in the area.

Idemili North and South Local Government Area share the same major challenges of bad roads, poor electricity supply, and unemployment as residents also complain about the growing problem of cultism, lack of health care facilities and government apathy to needs.

Other local government areas; Anaocha, Njikoka, Oyi, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Aguata, Nnewi (North and South) also have the same equal challenge of bad roads, epileptic power supply, unemployment, insecurity, and inadequate health care facilities.

Speaking on the reason for carrying out the survey, Paul Orajiaka stated that there is often a general assumption that the challenges of indigenes of every state are well known without any deliberate steps to understand the nature and geographical distribution of those challenges.

He noted that the survey was necessary for his campaign organization as a working tool in drafting a manifesto that would reflect the needs of residents in all parts of the state.

“What we have done is to undertake an approach that most politicians rarely think is important. For us to understand what the real challenges of our people are, we went to towns and villages to speak to them one-on-one. Some of the places we visited were practically impassable.

“The journey was indeed an eye-opener because we were able to experience what the people go through every day due to bad roads. In a particular community we visited, there was practically no sign of government presence. Every community we visited had its own peculiar challenge and we have taken note of those issues.

“In the coming days, we will be unveiling our plan for residents of Anambra and you can be assured that this survey report has been put to thorough statistical analysis by renowned researchers and academicians working with our team for the greater good of Anambra will reflect in our manifesto. Our people deserve someone who understands their needs and I believe with the findings we have made, tackling their needs would not be much of a problem.”

