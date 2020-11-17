Assets Declaration: Magu shuns CCB’s summon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, failed to honour the summon the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, issued for him to appear and answer questions about his declared assets.

The Bureau had in a letter dated November 2, requested Magu whom it described as “former Chairman” of the EFCC, to appear before it with documents of all his landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.

He was equally directed to produce acknowledgment slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service.

The CCB, in the letter that was signed by its Director of Intelligence, Investigation & Monitoring, Gwimi S. P, stressed that all the requested documents must be the Certified True Copies, CTC.

Other documents the ousted EFCC boss was ordered to make available to the Bureau, including copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May 2020.

The Bureau said it was investigating a case of the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, that was brought against Magu.

It said the summon was made pursuant to the mandate and power of the CCB, as enshrined in the 3 Schedule, Part 1, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; Section 137 (a) and (b) and 138 (a) and (b) of Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and Section 104 of evidence Act 2011.

However, the suspended EFCC boss failed to make an appearance at the CCB’s Interview Room situated on the Fifth Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja, as directed.

A top source at the CCB who craved anonymity told Vanguard that no reason was offered for Magu’s failure to honour the summon.

“We waited for him to appear as directed, but no one showed up till the close of work. He neither came nor sent a legal representative.

“As it stands, we are considering other options, within the powers of the Bureau”, the source added.

Statutorily, the CCB, has the powers to investigate allegations of infractions in asset declaration as well as breach of the code of conduct by public officers.

At the end of such investigation, public officers that are found wanting, are referred to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, for prosecution.

Upon conviction by the CCT, such public officer could among other sanctions, be made to forfeit assets to the Federal Government or barred from holding any public office for a period of 10 years.

Meanwhile, CCB’s summon on Magu came about four months after he was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari following corruption allegations that were levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Magu had since appeared before a Presidential Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, to answer to the said allegations against him.

Some of the allegations against him bordered on abuse of office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

He was among other things, accused by the AGF of “not acting in the overall best interest of the country”.

Malami insisted that in the EFCC under Magu, there was “mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment”.

He further accused Magu of “neglecting to Investigate the P&ID case as directed by the President; “Flagrant disobedience to directives and to Court Orders due to the following; Final Report Of The Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): Mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets”.

