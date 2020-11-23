Armed bandits kidnap Imam, 17 worshippers from mosque in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gov rescues 11 abducted victims without ransom

By Ifeanyi Nwannah, with Agency report

Armed bandits on motorcycles reportedly attacked a Jumaat Mosque and whisked away the Imam and some worshippers in a community in Zamfara State.

The attack and abduction, according to PRNigeria, took place during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen also killed some members of the community during the attack.

Speaking to PRNigeria, the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu said 18 persons were kidnapped during the attack while efforts are being made to rescue them.

The attackers ensured that worshippers were seated and listening to the sermon from the Imam before they invaded the worship centre.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawallen, has facilitated the unconditional rescue of 11 kidnapped victims without paying any ransom, saying that the rescue was through the carrot and stick initiative of his administration in the state.

Governor Bello Muhammed Matawalle received the rescued kidnapped victims, yesterday night, at the Government House, Gusau, the state capital after applying his carrot and stick approach to ensure lasting peace and tranquillity in all parts of the state.

“The victims, ten males and a female, are from Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the State,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that while receiving the kidnapped victims, Governor Bello Matawalle assured that his administration would not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

The governor explained that the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits will be sustained in the state, pointing out that those unrepentant bandits will face the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, directed that the victims should be taken to the hospital to ascertain their health status before their final release to their respective families.

While presenting the kidnapped victims to the Governor, the State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Dauran, noted that the victims were released as a result of the peace initiative.

“Again the meeting with stakeholders summoned by Governor Matawalle with all the critical stakeholders from Bukkuyum local Government Area which held on Thursday played a vital role in the rescue of the kidnapped victims,” Dauran said.

However, the rescued victims expressed gratitude to Governor Bello Matawalle whom they described as the peacemaker between all the categories of people in the state.

