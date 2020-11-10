Aristocrat Institute for launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Come November 15, renowned journalist and fashion habitué, Kayode Olanshile Alfred, will host a launch to kick off the operations of his Aristocrat flagship store, Aristocrat Institute, and a laundry and dry-cleaning service company.

The event, set to hold at Ojodu, Lagos, will see top society luminaries and influencers in attendance.

Among those reported to be in the list of distinguished personalities expected at the opening are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Tokunbo Wahab (the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education), Dr. Tunde Okewale (the founder of the prominent charity organisation, Urban Lawyers), and Sijibomi Ogundele (Real Estate genius and face of Sujimoto); as well as Nollywood icons, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kunle Afolayan.

The launch will hit the ground running and promise to be an eventful day, as Kayode Alfred is reportedly using this avenue to lay a foundation for the coming year, during which his Aristocrat brand will permeate the nooks and crannies of the fashion industry, raising the bar and marching his contemporaries onward.

Since inception of his Aristocrat Clothing in 2017, Kayode Alfred has continue working with progressive mindset and creative sense that kept him consistent which incline with innovations that his fashion brand brought to the industry that earned him the Innovative and Outstanding Designer of the Year 2019 award at the Prestige Excellence Award.

