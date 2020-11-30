APC convenes emergency NEC meeting Dec. 8

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has convened an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee NEC apparently to evaluate the performance of its Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and possibly extend its six-month mandate which ends by December 25.

Spokesman of the party, Yekini Nabena in a late-Sunday statement said the meeting which is slated for December 5 would hold virtually and would be coordinated from the Presidential Villa.

The statement reads; “An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for Tuesday, 8th December, 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will ‘review the Party’s position and set agenda for the Party’s next move.’

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja”.

