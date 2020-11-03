APC cautions PDP over call for “anarchy” in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos has described the call by the main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s for the resignation of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as calling for anarchy in Lagos.

Recall, PDP, Lagos, had in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani,

counseled Governor, Sanwoolu, to consider the honorable option of resignation, as the governor of Lagos State at this time in view of the obvious multiple collapse of pillars of good governance in the state, particularly in the last 10 days.

According to the PDP, the counseling was in good faith and for the overall interest of the state, stating that if this state continues to experience the collapses in next 72hours, it may suffer a declaration of state of emergency, a step that would likely deprive all.

In a swift response, APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, on Sunday, said, Sanwo-Olu remained undaunted and can not be distracted in delivering social contract with the people as promised during his electioneering campaign.

Oladejo stated, “We read with utter disbelief the unguided and uncouth statement from the stable of the opposition Lagos PDP calling for anarchy in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos state.

“The unfortunate event of the past two weeks which took off as a peaceful nationwide protest and snowballed to the breakdown of law and order remains regrettable and distasteful.

“This to any discerning and unbiased mind, is not the time for blame game but to heal the wounds, provide succor and an environment to prevent a re-occurrence.

“The role of the governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, as a topmost crisis manager is not lost on all and sundry.

“The visits to the various hospitals treating the injured and the motivation and incentives provided for the members of the Nigeria Police Force are remarkably commendable.

“It’s expedient to yield space to the fact finding panel that has already commenced work to deliver on its mandate.

“It is lawless and self-serving to pre-empt the panel’s findings.

“The fact that the wanton destruction of public properties, utilities and individual investment in Lagos has thrown the PDP camp in to unprecedented jubilation is loaded with meaning.

“The PDP in Lagos state that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem.

“The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood.

“The daylight murder of police officers and the razing of several stations across the state has no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture.

“The state government is working assiduously to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order. We are persuaded by the firm assurance of the governor to revamp our losses in no time.

“The dream of PDP to govern Lagos State through the back door after persistent rejection at the polls remains a nightmare.

“You will heed good counsel to approach the fact finding panel with whatever jaundiced opinion you have rather than the needless undemocratic postulations.

“The Lagos state government, ably led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu remains undaunted and can not be distracted in delivering on its social contract with the people.

“The flag-off ceremony of the reconstruction of the Eleko to Epe T- junction road is an eloquent testimony that governance is not on recess in our state.

“The security of lives and property and all round development remain the priority of the Lagos state government.

The call for resignation remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion. “

