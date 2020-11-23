Anoroc: African Entrepreneur launches herbal supplement

Kindly Share This Story:

The covid 19 pandemic has raised the issue of testing traditional medicines to battle contemporary diseases. Back in September, the WHO endorsed testing traditional herbal medicine against Covid19.

Well, Hamish Ganga, a US-based African health care entrepreneur did not wait for the WHO. Back in May, he started working on bringing to the US a herbal concoction that was helping thousands of Africans on the continent.

Hamish has recently launched Anoroc (which is simply Corona read the other way around) and has already sold over a thousand bottles and gathered over 50 impressive testimonials from customers who have seen great results. Among them, we counted those living with Lupus, bowel diseases, fibromyalgia, Scoliosis, Reumathoid Arthritis and even Covid 19.

Back in June, Researchers from Germany released data from laboratory tests showing that extracts of the Artemisia plants are active against the virus causing Covid 19.

In August the Scientists at the University of Kentucky confirmed the findings from the german researchers and started clinical trials on Covid patients and Sweet wormwood (Artemisia).

“Back in April when everyone was freaking out about Covid, I decided to look for a solution. I saw that the president of Madagascar was promoting Covid Organics so I started paying attention and saw that in the Congo they had a similar concoction that was helping many people. when my own brother caught covid and was treated with the herbal tea I became an instant believer.

“So right away, I started working on importing the plants and manufacture a product which would be available to the Diaspora.

I’m just glad that now the western scientists are confirming what Africans had been saying since the pandemic started. Hopefully, this brings people back to the holistic way just like our ancestors used to treat themselves. Nitu Wellness is now helping many people and is doing it the Natural way” he said.

Hamish wants the whole world to not be afraid of covid and take prevention more seriously by taking Anoroc daily. He’s also working on two more products. One that treats fibroids and one for menstrual cramps. Hamish believes that Nitu Wellness will restore people’s faith in herbal medicine.

