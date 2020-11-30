Anambra Commissioner ‘Enemali’ set to host annual worship service tagged “Expression1”

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian young politician and the current Anambra State Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali will be the chief host at the forthcoming Annual Worship Service tagged “Expression1 Awka”.

The most anticipated gospel event will be held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, in Anambra state. The annual worship service will be hosted on the 10th of December 2020 and will commence at 4:00pm prompt. Described as the most entertaining gospel event in Anambra state, Expression1 Awka will witness the performance of famous gospel Entertainers, including Mr. M, Frank Edwards, Mary Chinwe, Joe King and other celebrity gospel Arts.

The event of “Expression Awka worship Service” is anticipated to record the presence of notable personalities in Anambra state and across the southern region of Nigeria, including renowned preachers, Men of God and Prophets across several denominations.

In a brief chat with the Host, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, he told newsmen that the event of Expression Awka in Anambra state is premised on calling on the divine intervention of our creator in promoting peace, development and improvements in Anambra state, thereby thanking and worshipping God for the journey so far. He stated that it was an avenue and platform for “Ndi” Anambra to come together in the spirit of prayer and worship unto God Almighty.

