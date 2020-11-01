Amnesty programme: Group faults petition against Dikio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDEA, has faulted a petition sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the All Progressives Congress Youths and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programmme, PAP, kicking against the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio as the coordinator of the programme.

The President of NCNDEA, Eshanekpe Israel, a.ka. Akpodoro, who issued a press statement yesterday, a copy of which was sent to our correspondent, said only enemies of the Niger Delta region would kick against the choice of Dikio and described the petitioners as faceless and reckless.

He challenged the petitioners to reveal their true identities other than describing themsleves as youths in the APC.

Akpodoro described the petition by the APC youth group as baselessly, senseless and a show of jealousy.

‘Nobody is more Niger Deltan than the other. A fact that should guide those political jobbers and hangers-on in their trade in ignominy. Such misplaced antagonism as expressed in their “ill motivated” petition to the President is grossly unfair to one of the illustrious sons of the region,” he said.

The former warlord, who doubles as the Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, cautioned ex-militants to stop challenging the appointment of Niger Delta leaders into positions, as he queried his contemporaries if they have read or seen northerners questioning the appointment of anyone from the North.

Akpodoro stated that it was not enough making invidious statements, while he questioned what he described as futile attempts at politicising the Amnesty Programme.

“Never in the history of the intervention agency has any group named itself along political divide, and the President should discountenance such characters.

“Dikio is the best administrator to be so appointed and deserving the support of all Niger Deltans no matter how disgruntled a few may choose to be. He is the first to pay stipend to ex-militants long before the end of the month,” he said.

He added that the programme was already over shooting its target in that it had for a long time surpassed the 30,000 benchmark of trainees but for the magnanimity of the

President it would have ended.

“Where were the so-called APC youths in 2014 when my coalition ensured that the then General Buhari became the President? Where were the neo-APC chauvinists when I confronted opposition to the emergence of this administration putting my life and that of others on the line? The so-called APC youths and beneficiaries of Presidential Amnesty Programme do not exists, they are faceless and self-serving.

“Every appointment of coordinators has always been greeted with unnecessary attacks by a few disgruntled elements who are funded by vested interests a development that has never in anyway helped anyone. Col. Dikio should make himself accessible to all to avoid being misconstrued,” he stated.

Akpodoro called on the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, to be mindful of blackmailers capable of derailing the developmental plans of the President for the Niger Delta region.

