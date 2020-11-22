Amend or be ruined by the enemy – Lazarus Muoka

Kindly Share This Story:

Hosea 8: 3-4 says, “Israel hath cast off the thing that is good: the enemy shall pursue him. 4 They have set up kings, but not by me: they have made princes, and I knew it not: of their silver and their gold have they made them idols, that they may be cut off.”

In the days of Hosea, the Children of Israel loathingly rejected the good counselling and directives from God and followed the way of the ungodly. They installed kings without God’s blessing, also made and removed princes without consulting Him and thus He recognised them not.

And because of these gross flagrant indiscipline, God’s anger was fired up against them and Hosea was sent to announce the impending doom that would befall them for their disobedient. And instead of giving heed to the warning and repenting from their sins, they ignored the warning and God’s wrath thus fell upon them.

As God told Hosea in his days that Israel had goofed, and thus would suffer the consequences of their sin until they would realise their folly and repent, so also He tells everyone today to amend his/her ways else the enemy will be sent to pursue and overrun them.

If we consider the level of suffering and pain being experienced in the country today we all should understand that God is no longer happy with the people of this country and by extension the world. It is obvious that the people of the world have not only transgressed the commandment of God, but have destroyed all opportunities availed to them by God to repent.

They have revolted from their allegiance, and violated the marriage-covenant by their abominable acts in the low and high places. They have cast off everything that is good and rejected good counselling of holiness and righteousness. There is none good but one, that is God, the fountain of all good and they have cast Him off in all they do.

When men cast off holiness, righteousness, the truth, belief in the through God and other things that are good, they are by extension on the high road to a total forsaking of God and God will not hesitate to allow the enemy to strike. Thus God is abandoning them to be ruined by the enemy who now has positioned itself to unleash pain and suffering on the citizenry. No evil can come upon individuals or nations without the permission and control of God, so what the people are suffering now are as a result of their iniquities and God is able and ready, if they can humble themselves and repent, to remove it and manifest towards them new tokens of his favour.

2Chron. 7: 13 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”

Nigerians by their prevailing way of life have sown the wind and should be ready to reap whirlwind except they repent. The rate of fraud, abortion, robbery, divorce, kidnapping, political intolerance, prostitution, corruption, blackmailing and etc are on the increase. That is why they labour in vain, labour for the wind, take great pains to no purpose, and weary themselves for vanity. The insecurity and political exigency exacted on the horizon of the country by the corrupted actions and reactions of politicians and other unscrupulous elements in this country could be dispelled if we amend our ways and return to God.

2Chron. 30: 8-9 says, “Now be ye not stiffnecked, as your fathers were, but yield yourselves unto the LORD, and enter into his sanctuary, which he hath sanctified for ever: and serve the LORD your God, that the fierceness of his wrath may turn away from you. 9 For if ye turn again unto the LORD, your brethren and your children shall find compassion before them that lead them captive, so that they shall come again into this land: for the LORD your God is gracious and merciful, and will not turn away his face from you, if ye return unto him”

Beloved, God has no pleasure in the death of sinners. He awaits with much longsuffering for their repentance, in order that He may pardon them, and receive them into His bosom of infinite love.

If we can return again unto the LORD, we shall find compassion before Him and shall be delivered from captivity: for the LORD our God is gracious and merciful, and will not turn us away, if we return unto Him. There is no doubt that God has His eyes on this country, for if not His compassion that failed not, the enemy would have overrun us. God’s hand is not shortened to deliver us from this quagmire economic and political situation we found ourselves and make us to rejoice but we must amend our ways and seek first His Kingdom and righteousness before there will be a panacea to our problem.

We need not only to feel sorrowful for the sin committed, but we must break off the practice evil and wickedness. We must be doing the good the Lord our God requires by denouncing all manner of evil and accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and personal Saviour. Blessed be God, who has opened a Fountain, in which sinners of every age and rank may be cleansed. The blood of Jesus cleanses us from all iniquities. No matter how scarlet and crimson our sins could be, even though it has a deep dye or double dye, though we have often dipped into sin, by many backslidings, yet through His blood and its accompanying pardoning mercy, the stain will be taken out.

Jer. 26:13 says, “Therefore now amend your ways and your doings, and obey the voice of the LORD your God; and the LORD will repent him of the evil that he hath pronounced against you”.

If you wish to escape the judgment of God you must turn to God, amend your ways so that iniquity shall not be your ruin. Prayer without reformation is a mockery of God. What God is demanding from you is total repentance and a turnaround for good so the enemy shall not overrun you.

TESTIMONY

HOW GOD DELIVERED ME FROM 38 YEARS ABJECT POVERTY

My name is Bro. Ifeanyi Okoye and I joined The Lord’s Chosen in 2010 through the invitation of a friend. I thank God for breaking 38 years yoke of abject poverty in my life. The root of the poverty could be traced from my grandparents who then bequeathed it to my parent and through whom I inherited it. So I became a victim of poverty for 38 years by accident of my birth. My childhood experience was so pathetic to the extent of being stigmatized as one from a hopeless family. Schooling in my family was regarded as luxury that must not be discussed, so, as other children were daily going to school, I would join my parent to till the ground and fetch firewood which we would sell in the market.

Later when I came of age, I was sent to learn mechanic and driving, which also became a further platform for my impoverishment. After my apprenticeship it became clear that I have been set up to become poor forever and this knowledge had beclouded my sense of reasoning and association until I joined The Lord’s Chosen. I thank God for making me a Chosen.

Prior to that I have sold all my properties and had nothing again to sell. Every time I went to look for job, I would sell one thing in order to transport myself. I have suffered too much and nobody has ever helped me, since my mother gave birth to me. So when I joined chosen and heard the undiluted word of God, I decided to give my life to Jesus, so that I could at least make heaven since nothing is for me on earth. So I waited patiently for the Lord giving the fact He will never forsake those that trust in Him.

Psalm 40: 1-3 says, “I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. 2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. 3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD”

Like Job I waited patiently until my change came and God turned the captivity of zion.. My journey out of poverty started when I was invited to the Lord’s Chosen crusade at Mgbidi, 2012. Then I was at Enugu and was determined to attend the programme with my family even though I had little or nothing to transport my family but I was determined to do anything within my reach in order to escape the reproach of poverty. I had only N2500 with me which was not enough for the journey to Mgbidi. So, I took my handset, Kodak camera and MP3 to either mortgage or sell them to raise money in case I ran out of money. I didn’t want to beg for money to travel to Mgbidi.

On our way to Mgbidi after paying for our transport to Onitsha, the total money left with me was N1500. When my child became hungry, I bought N100 rice and he rejected it but requested for gari and because I had no choice I bought gari for him. At this juncture I was left with only N1300. Before getting to Mgbidi devil struck as our vehicle broke down and everybody was asked to find his way. So I spent extra #200 to get to Mgbidi. On our arrival at Mgbidi, my wife insisted on eating and I have no choice but to hand over the remaining money to her. At the end of the day I discovered that she has spent all the money and we were left with nothing.

The only option left to raise money was to sell all those gadgets I came with and as God would have it I got someone who bought them at N5000. During the deliverance ministration the General Overseer, spotted my case and fervently prayed for God’s intervention. And having heard many testimonies of the efficacy of the prayer of the man of God, I went home rejoicing that my yoke of 38 years chronic poverty is broken.

It happened that for the 4 years I have worked as a mechanic, I had never received up to N30,000 but as I got to my work place next day one of my clients paid me #30,000 for a minor job. Same week my colleagues appointed me into a position I was denied earlier by the members of our association.

So, I decided to sow a seed with the only Television and Mytv Cable I have to the house of God. It was a new one, and I normally used it to watch Chosen Revival Television. It was at this point that my story changed properly and the yoke was broken and God gave me a mighty connection with a Korean company. They made me an illiterate, a nobody the distribution Manager of KIA and Hyundai spare parts with a salary of N70,000 a month, an official car and an accommodation of 2 bed room flat.

As if that was not enough, after attending the one day miracle crusade of The Lord’s Chosen titled “The Man of War” where the G.O. made a number of prophetic declarations. I went to work and was told that my salary has been reviewed upward from N70,000 a month to N150,000 a month. In fact, I thank God for making me a Chosen. Since I joined Chosen, my story has changed, and my new status has become the envy of many. I told one of them that he has not seen anything. Now money is no longer a problem, so I am thanking God of Chosen for breaking the yoke of 38 years poverty in my life. To God be the glory.

