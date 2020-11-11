Breaking News
Air Peace to operate special flight to Delhi November

10:53 am
Air Peace airline has said it will operate a special chartered flight to Delhi, India on the 27th of November and return to Nigeria the following day.

According to the Spokesman of the airline , Mr Stanley Olisa, the special flight is open to commercial passengers who want to go to India. A statement by Olisa disclosed that ” the flight is scheduled to depart the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on November 27 and will return the next day”.

The statement further said “persons interested in joining the charter flight should contact businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com.  The Economy ticket sells for $1300 while Business Class goes for $1800”.

“Anyone who wishes to be on the flight should make payment immediately. Passengers can also pay in Naira at N478/$1”, it added.

