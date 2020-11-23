Air Peace attributes reduction of flight frequencies to Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

… assures of full restoration next week

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Monday said the recent reduction in the frequencies of flights to various destinations by the airline is due to the Coronavirus lockdown and its effects on aviation globally.

This is just as the airline assures its customers of restoration of full frequencies to its various destinations.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, COO, of the airline, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, the coming of COVID-19 devastated airlines worldwide. She explained that Air Peace had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before COVID-19 and were caught up with the covid-19 lockdown globally, forcing the suspension of aircraft maintenance. The maintained aircraft did not come back at the scheduled time.

However, the aircraft are now returning to full flight operations and the airline would connect all its domestic, regional and international destinations in coming days.

Olajide said: “In recent times, our teeming customers have been worried that our flight frequencies have been drastically reduced to about 30% of our capacity before COVID-19. They are equally worried that their favourite airline has also suspended their flight operations into some destinations”

“The above scenario has created some worries of varying degrees in the minds of those who really care for us- our customers. We wish to state here and now that there is no cause for alarm. We still remain the airline to beat”.

“Covid-19 affected airlines everywhere in different ways. In our own case, we had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before COVID-19. These aircraft were supposed to have since come back one after another but because of lockdown in those countries since February, the maintenance facilities shut down too. No maintenance took place”.

” The Nigerian C-check regime is driven by calendar, which implies that every aircraft has a time frame they must go for mandatory checks which is usually between 18months-24months,” the COO explained.

” Out of 25 aircraft in our fleet, several aircraft were out on one maintenance or another. This is the reason for our cutting down on our frequencies and the destinations we serve”

“However, the good news is that those planes will start coming back from next week and in top condition to continue flying and landing you safely at all times to the glory and honour of God Almighty. This is in addition to our taking delivery of our three brand new aircraft in December”.

“We spare no effort in making sure that all our aircraft are well maintained in the best maintenance facilities worldwide”.

“We are bouncing back. We shall compensate those suspended destinations like Uyo, Calabar, Kano, Yola, Akure and Sokoto with double flights while restoring multiple frequencies to the likes of Owerri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Benin.

“Our regional and international flights shall commence this December into ACCRA, Banjul, Freetown, Dakar, Monrovia, Dubai, Johannesburg while doing an inaugural international flight to Jamaica,” Mrs.Olajide assured.

” While we regret every inconvenience caused you by the above stated recent events, which were beyond our control as a result of Covid-19 and its effects, we promise to give you a new rejuvenated and stronger Air Peace that would surpass your expectations”, she assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

