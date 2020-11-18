AGF harps on modernized audit

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks Internal Auditors to be fully ICT compliant

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has tasked internal auditors in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the need to upgrade their capacity to meet up with modern procedures of accounting, financing and auditing.

This, he said, would ensure integrity and versatility of their job.

Idris made the call in a keynote address at a five day retreat on Audit Modernization organized for public finance and treasury managers in Kaduna, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance , Budgets and National planning.

The AGF disclosed that his office had intensified efforts and commitments to keep pace with modern procedures of public audit which, according to him, was key to the reform agenda of the present administration and World Bank intervention programme for Economic Reforms and Governance Projects.

” Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has been driving a major transformation project , modernization of internal Audit , equipping staff and managers of Nigeria’s treasuries to ensure they have needed interface with IPPIS , appropriate software advantage.

“We will ensure our manpower is robust enough to handle Government’s anti-corruption drive anchored on Audit of Access control with regard to users on our computer platform , Audit system based Reconciliation , enhancing efficiency in Government MDAs , regeneration retriever among others.

“Reports in this regards must be factual , accurate , timely and of high quality and above all , pass integrity test in line with statutory templates. ” Mr Idris said.

In his address , Governor Nasiru elRufai represented by his deputy , Hadiza Balarabe reiterated Kaduna Government’s commitments to opened-movement policy which according to her had ensured transparency and accountability in the state’s MDAs , adding that human resources , especially in accounting and auditing units would be fully upgraded to meet up with modern procedures in an ICT environment.

She commended the minister of finance and office of Accountant-General for keeping in pace with modern financing and audit which according to her had built public trust , confidence and faith in the present administration and enhanced image of Government in comity of friends and international organizations.

Highlights of the event was presentation of souvenirs to dignitaries who graced the occasion including ; Minister of finance , Budget and National planning , Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed , Deputy Governor of Kaduna State , Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe , Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal security , Samuel Aruwan among others.

