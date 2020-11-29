Again gunmen attack Kaduna village, kill locals

Kindly Share This Story:

…Injure 4, 2 children missing

El-Rufa’i orders investigation of killing and counter killing

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that Ungwan Bido village in Southern Kaduna was attacked Sunday 29th November 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured.

Two children were declared missing.

The Kaduna State Government said it received a report of killing and counter killing in Jema’a local government area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Sunday, stated that the state government condemned these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in the criminal actions.

According to a security update issued to the citizens, the state government said it received the operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

The military on Saturday, 28th November 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a local government was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area as follows:

Victor Markus ,Gero David and Thankgod Sunday.

Security agencies have further reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday 29th November 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

The six persons killed are:

Silas Maman Malaki Tabat Geofree Andrew Anna Ahmadu Sunday Tagwai Fidelis Musa

Four persons injured include:

Adamu Mangai Matta Silas Yaro Musa Yaro Andrew

Two children missing include:

Rebecca Àndrew Clement Andrew

The houses of the following citizens were burnt by the attackers:

Adamu Mangai Gideon Nuhu Andrew Adamu Alphonsus Michael

Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls; and he has wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

KDSG appeals security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

The state government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.

