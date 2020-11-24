ACF condemns endless killings in North

Kindly Share This Story:

….urges Buhari to do the needful

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum.,ACF, has stated that security breaches in the North have become a source of worry to their followers who voted for a government that they thought will secure lives and property as spelt out in the Constitution.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary Secretary of the ACF,explained that in October 2020, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, under the Leadership of Chief Audu Ogbe held its first National Working Committee NWC and National Executive Committee meetings NEC in two days in Kaduna.

“At both meetings, all states and Local government representatives expressed concern over the levels of insecurity in the local areas they represent all over the North at ACF.”

“The Communique the Forum issued at the end of the October meeting where we strongly and pointedly called on President Buhari to give attention to the growing insecurity in the north and the whole of Nigeria reflects the desperate and exact feelings of the whole north.

Sadly since our meeting in October in Kaduna, the security situation is getting worse. There have been serial killings of more people in the north by the bandits whom the Minister of police claimed falsely have been defeated.

Even as the Minister was claiming falsely, whether in ignorance or deliberate, victory over bandits, 12 Police Superitendents on official duty from Zamfara to Kano were overpowered by superior tactics and force while driving in a convoy and abducted with a heavy ransom demand on each policeman’s family.”

“Apart from that the bandits mounted four road blocks on Kaduna Abuja road whom the police have claimed severally that they have liberated from bandits.

News reports by the media speak of many dead and several others taken away by bandits for ransom. Nine students of French at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Tuesdayeducational tour were taken away and a whooping ransom of N270

million placed on their head. Three escaped with gun shot wounds.The police are now claiming they have been rescued. Given the level of distrust in our security forces, we are cannot vouch for what happened.”

“These and many other security breaches have become a source of worry to our followers who voted for a government that they thought will secure their lives and property as spelt our in our Constitution.

We feel there is no need to call on President Buhari to live up to his oath of office. He knows more than anybody else the implications of swearing on the Quran and refusing to honour your oath to the Almighty.”

“We are only for the umpteenth time conveying the anger and frustrations of many Northerners to him so that he will do the needful and speedily too. It is getting too late.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

