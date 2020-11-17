Access Bank recognised as ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

For its continued investment in digital innovation, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC has been recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ by Asian Banker.

The announcement was made at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance.

Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, commented on the award saying, “We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes our contribution towards revolutionizing the practice of digital banking in Africa.

“This award serves as an encouragement for us to consolidate our efforts towards becoming a truly digitally-led bank. We always ensure that customers enjoy secure, seamless and convenient services across multiple channels.”

Access Bank has invested heavily in leading technological evolution in the African banking sector through its strategic partnership with the Africa Fintech Foundry to nurture the next generation of innovative fintech startups.

The Bank has also employed the use of technology to help achieve its sustainability targets. It has developed a portal that helps to monitor its environmental footprint, especially its carbon emissions.

Ade Bajomo, Access Bank’s Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations; added that, “The peculiarities of the global community today, have called for more digitally-driven banking services.

“Through our multiple offerings including our USSD *901#, advanced mobile banking application ‘Access More’ and our recently unveiled facial biometric payment solution, Access Bank has continued to offer best-in-class technology-driven solutions to all customers. Access Bank will continue to defy the negative stereotypes attributed to Africa, and make strides toward becoming ‘Africa’s gateway to the world’.”

Just recently, Ade Bajomo, was appointed the new President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR). This further buttresses Access Bank’s thought leadership in digital transformation, use of advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to sustain banking and improve customer experience.

